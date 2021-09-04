City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The infant was abducted around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Bowie woman dies after rollover crash on Hwy 59
MSU TTU MERGER
MSU Texas officially merges with Texas Tech University System
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 169 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
.
Health district talks Wichita County COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
Iowa Park vs Canadian football highlights
Iowa Park vs Canadian football highlights
Burkburnett vs Canyon football highlights
Burkburnett vs Canyon football highlights