WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from several departments fought a grassfire Friday near FM 171, just south of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System shows that the fire spans 36 acres and is 90% contained as of 8:24 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

