Storms possible tonight

By Mason Brighton
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is another hot day in Texoma but beginning this evening we finally get a break from the heat. This afternoon a cold front moves into the area bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. Brief downpours and gusty winds will be possible, storms look to remain sub-severe. This front will drop temperatures Sunday and Monday. Tomorrow morning showers will also be possible. We will reach a high Sunday near 88. Labor Day the rain clears out and will have a high near 92.

