First Annual Labor Day Music Fest helps kids in CPS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Labor day holiday isn’t officially until Monday but that hasn’t stopped those in the Wichita Falls community from getting a jump start on a day that celebrates American workers.

The first annual Labor Day Music Fest was hosted by local Wichita Falls artist Robert Rodriguez. Families who attended the festival enjoyed live music from other local bands including: Blue Rock, Sedan Delivery ,Joy Osteen, LA Rosetti, Filito Piano, Greg Neth, GypsyBash, Spit Stain, Silver Thunder, DJ Mike Madnuss, Gypsy Railhead and Dj Tito. It was a day filled with fun and all for a great cause.

“It’s for a good cause and it’s fun watching. Plus it’s CPS you can’t do better than that,” said Holly Wilcox wife of Silver Thunder lead guitarists.

Labor Day Fest organizers will be donating ten percent of all ticket sales to the Wichita Falls Child Protective Services office. In the hopes of helping children in the system that may be going through a difficult time.

“I was in CPS from the time I was three to five and then we went back to my family. Then I got into CPS again from six to 12 and I got adopted by a family. So it was amazing CPS has done a lot for me and I hope they do a lot for more people,” said Wilcox.

In addition to helping children, the festival offered something for everyone.

“It’s important to have a little variety of stuff because everybody has different taste and different things their into. So you got the cars then you got food and music. So it all goes pretty well together,” said Michael Hernandez President Of Legacy Car Club.

“We definitely enjoy it. It’s one of the things we love about whenever we do have events we just out here and just have a good time,” said Rodolfo Coronado participant of Labor Day Music Fest.

For more information on the Labor Day Music Fest visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.