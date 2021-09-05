City Guide
Graham assisted living residents walk to Hawaii

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham assisted living center found a unique way to get their residents up and moving again, after being locked down for a year.

The center’s health and lifestyle director, got her residents walking to Hawaii. On April 25th, they started their seven million step journey by utilizing the entire Elmcroft senior assisted living campus. While they counted each step, they had to get creative in ways to keep moving.

“It gets them out of the room, it gets them fresh air. When it’s bad weather they walk up and down the halls, they count their steps. We have a track that goes all the way around our building. I walked it first and we have 496 steps,” said Tina Hand, Health and Lifestyle Director.

Hand says none of the resident have ever visited Hawaii and as a reward for hitting their goal, they get to have a Hawaiian Luau.

