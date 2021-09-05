Labor Day Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to last night’s cold front cooler temperatures give us a slight break from the upper 90′s heat. Sunday’s high will be near 88 with partly cloudy skies. For Labor Day temps climb into the low 90′s. Monday will have a high near 93. We are finished with rain chances for a while but thankfully we will have a short break from the humidity. As the week progresses we will heat back up into the mid and upper 90′s. An area of high pressure looks to settle back in over Texoma next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.