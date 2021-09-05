Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A change in state law now allows Texas to legally buy beer and wine at stores starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The 87th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1518 in the spring and it went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The law amends the Alcoholic Beverage Code which previously required grocery stores and convenience stores wait until noon to sell beer and wine.

During weekdays stores can sell beer and wine from 7 a.m. until midnight Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

The law only applies to beer and wine. Liquor is still not allowed to be sold on Sundays and liquor stores are to be remained closed on Sundays. Liquor sales are also prohibited on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day and before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m. on any other day.

The bill does provide an exception for hotel bars to sell alcohol to registered guests at any time of day.

The Texas alcohol bans, often referred to as Blue Laws, date back to 1935 when lawmakers passed the Texas Liquor Control Act in response to the repeal of Prohibition.

This year Gov. Greg Abbott also signed a bipartisan bill making alcohol to-go sales legal in the state. The state had temporarily allowed the practice during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

