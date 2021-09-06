Reports: ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54, according to Variety.

The New York City Police Department said he was found in his home at 2 p.m. Monday, according to The New York Times.

Williams also acted in HBO’s “The Night Of” and many films, including “12 Years a Slave,” “Inherent Vice,” and “The Road.”

He was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Lovecraft Country.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.