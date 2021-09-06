City Guide
Reports: ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. The actor was found dead in his New York residence on Sept. 6, 2021.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54, according to Variety.

The New York City Police Department said he was found in his home at 2 p.m. Monday, according to The New York Times.

Williams also acted in HBO’s “The Night Of” and many films, including “12 Years a Slave,” “Inherent Vice,” and “The Road.”

He was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in “Lovecraft Country.”

