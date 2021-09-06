City Guide
Back to the heat tomorrow

By Mason Brighton
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon we get our last day of slightly cooler temperatures. Today we see a high near 93, tonight we will have a low near 68. Tomorrow we are back to the heat with a high near 95. Wednesday a small cold front looks to move into Texoma, this will bring a slim chance to see some rain. While temps won’t drop much from this front what we do get a dip in dewpoints. This will mean far less humidity for the rest of the week. We could be back near the triple digits next weekend.

