Car crashes into house at Brook, Speedway avenues early Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early Sunday morning, the property owners of a house at Brook and Speedway received a phone call they did not expect: a car had crashed into the duplex around 1 a.m. Luckily no one was home.

A car has crashed into this house three times in the last three years. The owners of this property are asking the city to do something so they can keep the residents here safe.

“I am hoping now we can get flashing lights, flashing stop sign, speed bumps something going,” Meg Ramsey, owner of the property, said.

Meg Ramsey and her husband took over this property eight months ago. When they did, they were not told about the two crashes that happened in the previous two years. When they learned about it, they decided to do everything they could to help keep that from happening again.

“We thought that buying those giant boulders, no car could get through that,” Ramsey said. “We actually got two thinking maybe someday somebody would come this way but we knew where the other accidents had happened, so we put the giant one right in the line and it just went right over.”

Thankfully the lady who lived there was not home at the time of the crash.

“If she would have been here, she would not have made it and it would be blood not oil that we would be cleaning up,” Ramsey said.

The owners never thought they would go through something like this but now that it has happened, they are reaching out to the city to get something done so whoever lives in this house will never have to fear for their life.

“When we got into buying houses, we just wanted to give people a safe place to live,” Ramsey said. “We thought we would be fixing leaks and that kind of thing, not worrying about somebody’s life. We need a good contractor that we can trust to make sure that the tenant is safe while she’s inside and then hopefully some help from the city to make sure that she is safe while she sleeps.”

Ramsey said she will continue to put the safety of her tenants first and will be hesitant on letting someone live there until something is done to protect them and the house.

