Sewer line construction to close lanes Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced that sewer construction work will begin on Sept. 7 at Kell East Blvd and Lawrence Road.

The 2021 Sewer Budget Utility Project is aimed and repairing and rehabilitating sewer lines. The construction has been split into two phases, which are each expected to last only one day.

Phase 1 will take place at the intersection of Kell East Blvd. and Lawrence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Traffic control will be implemented during construction, with single lane closures on Kell West, Kell East, and Lawrence.

City officials are assuring drivers that at least one lane will remain open for each direction of traffic.

While Phase 2 is expected to take place in around three weeks, drivers should be warned that weather could delay construction duration and dates.

Drivers are asked to use caution and traverse slowly while in the area. Questions can be directed to the City’s Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

