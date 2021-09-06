WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September. (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, food bank officials will be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:

City View Baptist Church

Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Sky Self Storage

Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Midtown Manor

Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Sept. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’

The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.