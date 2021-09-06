City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought an apartment fire early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Cedar Elm Lane.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke when they first arrived. They entered the first floor of the apartment and put out the fire after about 20 minutes.

No injuries to firefighters nor residents were reported, and the Red Cross was called to help three people.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damages to the building and about $3,000 in damages to the contents. The cause is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders lockdown for prisons
Organizers will be donating ten percent of all ticket sales to the Wichita Falls Child...
First Annual Labor Day Music Fest helps kids in CPS
The crash remains under investigation.
Bowie woman dies after rollover crash on Hwy 59
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person

Latest News

WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire
WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire
Inmate dies at Lawton Correctional Facility
Hot weather returns later this week
Graham
Graham assisted living residents walk to Hawaii