WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought an apartment fire early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Cedar Elm Lane.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke when they first arrived. They entered the first floor of the apartment and put out the fire after about 20 minutes.

No injuries to firefighters nor residents were reported, and the Red Cross was called to help three people.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damages to the building and about $3,000 in damages to the contents. The cause is under investigation at this time.

