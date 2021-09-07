4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 276 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Tuesday.

94 people remain hospitalized at this time.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Tuesday, September 7, 2021 4 50s, 60s (2), 70s 276 94

Last week, there were a total of 7 COVID-19 related deaths, 848 new cases, and 80 hospitalizations. 90% of the new cases were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Tuesday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (as it was a holiday). They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 32 active student cases and five active staff cases as of Friday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.