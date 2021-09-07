ALL HANDS CULTURAL COMMUNITY CENTER IN NEED OF AIR CONDITIONING UNIT

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All Hands Cultural Community Center, is one of many non-profits signed up for Texoma gives and they’re trying to install something the center has never had before.

“People would come and they would do something but the final word would be ‘man ya’ll need to get some A/C in that gym,” said James W. Harris, Vice President of All Hands Cultural Community Center.

All Hands Cultural Community Center is dedicated to serving the community. They have not had air conditioning in their gym...ever and right now, they are doing everything they can to get air flowing.

“We open up the door, we try to turn on the fans you know. We can kinda pull a little bit of the air from our kitchen area in order to help cool it down,” said Harris.

The CEO said even with the large fans, it’s just too hot to do much in that area.

“Daycare center from last year that stopped coming because they couldn’t put up with the air conditioning and I don’t think it was the children, I think it was the adults that came along with them. they get use to air,” said Edward Downing, CEO of All Hands Cultural Community Center.

All Hands has several upcoming activities planned for the kids but without A/C, they’re limited.

“It doesn’t allow for them to stay in the gym too long. We have to watch that. But during the summer we have early time but when the heat of the summer they’re not able to come into the gym,” explained Harris. Downing says not having A/C means more than people may think.

“If we lose things because of not having air conditioning, I think that becomes a part of our historical records,” added Downing.

“We want our facility to be used as a training center and so because of that then of course A/C would be very important because we’ll have more activity coming into our facility,” said Harris.

