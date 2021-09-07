Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - All boys’ athletic events have been canceled for the week, Archer City ISD announced Tuesday.

Junior high football against Windthorst on Thursday and high school football at Windthorst on Friday have been canceled.

The school district could not confirm the reason for the cancellations at this time, citing concerns over privacy laws.

Windthorst Jr. High football will play Alvord at home at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday; Windthorst JV football will play at S&S Consolidated at 6 p.m.

