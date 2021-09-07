City Guide
BREAKING: 9th St. collision sends one to hospital

At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A car accident on 9th St. resulted in at least one person being transported to the hospital.

According to law enforcement and witnesses stated that a white Dodge waiting at the stop sign by 9th and Fillmore grew impatient while waiting for cross-traffic to slow. The vehicle tried to cross the street and ultimately t-boned a black Kia, which had been travelling westbound on 9th St.

An officer on scene confirmed that the driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital for medical clearance; witnesses said that the driver was pregnant.

