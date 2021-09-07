BREAKING: multiple car accidents on Kell Blvd.
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. at around 3 p.m.
One incident, on Kell E Blvd. and Broad St., left a car lying on its side with a shattered windshield. A crumpled hood could be seen on a second vehicle nearby.
A second wreck down the road at Kell Blvd. and Holliday St. showed a fire rescue car and an unidentified second vehicle smashed into a pole.
Law enforcement are working both incidents as minor accidents, and neither appeared to have created injuries.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
