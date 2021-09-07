Get Your Beauty Mode On with Beauty Bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, our host Julia Melim is highlighting Beauty Bar in Wichita Falls, Texas. Beauty Bar is a full service specialty salon.

“I believe the thing that makes us stand out the most is that we offer such unique services, compared to the average salon,” Alia Rorabaw, owner of Beauty Bar said.

“We not only have the hair, but we have facials and waxing, we have non-surgical body contouring, we have teeth whitening and we offer spray tans - so we are kind of like a one stop shop for everybody,” she said.

They also offer eyelash extensions and lash lifts and tints, which are similar to a perm for your natural lashes. And you can do it all in one place!

In addition to the eyelash extensions and lifts, you can spend all day at Beauty Bar, enjoying the great and relaxing atmosphere. Another popular service they provide is the non-surgical body contouring, where you can lose several inches of that stubborn fat with marvelous results.

“The non-surgical body contouring is heating and vibrating the fat cells content,” Rorabaw said. “The average inches lost is three to five inches, but I have had up to twelve.”

They also offer wedding party packages, where the bride receives 50% off discount and the bridal party receives a 25% off discount, and the discounts will apply to any services they choose.

“It’s a time for all of them to hang out together before the big day,” Rorabaw said. “I love to be able to make someone feel better about themselves in any way, so for me it’s very rewarding.”

Beauty Bar is offering a free consultation for any new client who mentions City Guide, and you also get 50% off your next body contouring appointment.

To book an appointment, you can call Beauty Bar at (940) 234-2293, contact Beauty Bar via Facebook, on the Beauty Bar Instagram Page or book it through their Schedulicity app. Click HERE to book your appointment.

