Gov. Abbott announces vaccine mandates as priority in 3rd special session

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Gov. Abbott has outlined five priorities for a third announced special session.

The special session is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20.

In addition to redistricting, Abbott is calling for legislation regarding “whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.”

Legislation providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act is also on the agenda. Abbott also wants to address disallowing students from competing in UIL sports as a gender which they were not born.

Abbott also listed Senate Bill 474, known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which he vetoes after the regular session. Abbott asked the bill address his concerns, which include too much micromanaging.

