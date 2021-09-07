One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114

JERMYN, Texas (KAUZ) - One person died Monday evening after a crash on Highway 114 in Jack County, according to Texas DPS.

Daniel Heath Kirk, 31, of Jermyn, Texas, was killed after his car reportedly crossed the center stripe and hit a 2021 Volkswagen SUV that was traveling the other direction.

Kirk’s car skidded sideways into a ditch and hit several trees, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The second car came to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 114, with the occupants not sustaining any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.