City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERMYN, Texas (KAUZ) - One person died Monday evening after a crash on Highway 114 in Jack County, according to Texas DPS.

Daniel Heath Kirk, 31, of Jermyn, Texas, was killed after his car reportedly crossed the center stripe and hit a 2021 Volkswagen SUV that was traveling the other direction.

Kirk’s car skidded sideways into a ditch and hit several trees, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The second car came to rest on the north shoulder of Highway 114, with the occupants not sustaining any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Thankfully the lady who lived there was not home at the time of the crash.
Car crashes into house at Brook, Speedway avenues early Sunday morning
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders lockdown for prisons

Latest News

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving Ridgeway Drive burglary
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident