Storms possible tonight, tomorrow morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer heat is back in full swing across Texoma. This afternoon we see a high near 97. This evening a weak cold front does move in from the northeast bringing with it a chance to see some showers and storms. Rain chances will continue into tomorrow morning. Wednesday will have a high near 94. Some good news, this front brings with it drier air, meaning the rest of the week won’t be nearly as humid. By Friday temps are back near 100.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.