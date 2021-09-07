City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storms will be possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will warm up to a high of 97. Late this evening, a weak upper-level cold front will pass through. Once this happens, it will drop our temps a couple of degrees. However, it will mainly just make the winds shift out of the north. There could be enough instability in the atmosphere to cause some rain chances. Late this evening and overnight, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms along the cold front. The high on Wednesday will be 94. By Friday, the heat returns. Friday, we will have a high of 100 with generally sunny skies. Saturday, we will continue to see the triple digits continue. However, by Sunday we could shave off a few degrees and see a high of 97.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Thankfully the lady who lived there was not home at the time of the crash.
Car crashes into house at Brook, Speedway avenues early Sunday morning
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders lockdown for prisons
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire

Latest News

Back to the heat tomorrow
weather
Storms are possible Tuesday
Hot weather returns later this week
Labor Day Forecast