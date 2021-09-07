Storms will be possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will warm up to a high of 97. Late this evening, a weak upper-level cold front will pass through. Once this happens, it will drop our temps a couple of degrees. However, it will mainly just make the winds shift out of the north. There could be enough instability in the atmosphere to cause some rain chances. Late this evening and overnight, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms along the cold front. The high on Wednesday will be 94. By Friday, the heat returns. Friday, we will have a high of 100 with generally sunny skies. Saturday, we will continue to see the triple digits continue. However, by Sunday we could shave off a few degrees and see a high of 97.

