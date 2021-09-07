City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving Ridgeway Drive burglary

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft.

The crimes happened on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 in the 1000 block of Ridgeway. Unknown suspects reportedly broke into a house and stole a Browning 12 Gauge Over/Under shotgun on Aug. 2. The next day, unknown suspects reportedly stole the residents’ 2010 Camouflage John Deere Gator from under the carport.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Thankfully the lady who lived there was not home at the time of the crash.
Car crashes into house at Brook, Speedway avenues early Sunday morning
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
WFFD fights Cedar Elm Lane apartment fire
Oklahoma Department of Corrections orders lockdown for prisons

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident