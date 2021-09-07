Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving Ridgeway Drive burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft.

The crimes happened on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 in the 1000 block of Ridgeway. Unknown suspects reportedly broke into a house and stole a Browning 12 Gauge Over/Under shotgun on Aug. 2. The next day, unknown suspects reportedly stole the residents’ 2010 Camouflage John Deere Gator from under the carport.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

