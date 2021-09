WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drier air has moved into Texoma bringing us a break from the humidity. Dew points look to remain in the 40′s for the rest of the week. This afternoon we see a high near 94. Overnight we could see a low close to 60. Tomorrow will feel much like today. By Friday we are back close to 100 degrees. We do not have any more rain chances this week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.