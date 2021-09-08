Child Care Partners opening new family services center Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners is opening up a new family services center Wednesday morning.

They are cutting the ribbon for the place at 10:30 a.m. at 119 East Wichita St. and will have an open house until noon. The new facility has a nursery for infants and a gym for after school.

“This move puts CCP in a location that is much easier for the public to reach with ample parking and a ground floor location,” said Keri Goins, executive director of Child Care Partners. “Furthermore, it has allowed CCP to serve an additional 12 infants as the space offers enough room for both a nursery and a gymnasium for a coming afterschool program.”

Child Care Partners is a nonprofit social service agency and vital community resource that protects children and families.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.