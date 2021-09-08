City Council approves $400K grant for health district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to receive a special revenue fund for the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant after receiving approval from City Council on Tuesday.

They will receive $400,000 from the Department of State Health Services, which they will use to hire a program manager and two health educators. This will give them the opportunity to do extensive research on the health of people regarding COVID in surrounding areas.

“This will give us funding to look at specific communities and to bring those communities together and really get to know those communities and what they need from us to help them,” said Lou Kreidler, director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

Kreidler said with this, they will be able to help people who may not be able to afford a physician. Also, people with chronic health diseases and other health issues that are more severely affected by COVID, to not only speak with them about vaccinations but to help them live a healthier lifestyle.

