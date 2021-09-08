City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Animal rescue centers making a difference in Texoma

Texoma Gives
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Texoma animal rescue centers are looking forward to Texoma Gives on Thursday. Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Katy’s Dog Place Sanctuary Rescue are nonprofits that depend on donations to care for animals.

“They’ve waited forever for their forever home and they finally get it and we’re like balling,” said Kimber Hopkins, Founder of Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

Hopkins started her nonprofit in 2008. Her superpower is rescuing animals and finding them a permanent home. Katy’s Dog Sanctuary Rescue has a similar mission, with a twist.

“We decided to focus on the dogs that are not readily adoptable. Old dogs, dogs with medical issues,” said Catherine Brooks-Aldrete, founder of Katy’s Dog Sanctuary Rescue.

Aldrete and her husband have housed over 100 dogs, right now they have 44 dogs. Hopkins and Aldrete are turning to Texoma gives for help to continue caring for their furry rescued friends.

“Non-profits are hurting. Especially during the COVID. Last year we missed out on the donations we would’ve normally gotten by not having as many fundraisers as we normally would’ve had,” said Hopkins.

Aldrete says it’s more than just financial help.

“It brings light to the problems of unwanted dogs, especially old dogs and dogs that don’t have anywhere to turn. They still have a lot of life in them,” said Aldrete.

Hopkins says when adopters take the leap to adopt an animal...

“They’re saving two lives when they adopt. The one that they adopted plus the space that opened up for another one to be saved. And some people even say theirs because you start a bond with your animal and they become a part of your family and they love you unconditionally,” added Hopkins.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Yum! Grab some free burgers at Friday's event.
Iowa Park to host Fifth Annual Community Chow Down
Atmos Energy makes donations to Interfaith Outreach Services, Burkburnett FD
Atmos Energy makes donations to Interfaith Outreach Services, Burkburnett FD
It’s a wine festival that has celebrated a long history of cowboys.
Hometown Pride Tour: Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail
Beauty Bar
Get Your Beauty Mode On with Beauty Bar