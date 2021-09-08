Animal rescue centers making a difference in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Texoma animal rescue centers are looking forward to Texoma Gives on Thursday. Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Katy’s Dog Place Sanctuary Rescue are nonprofits that depend on donations to care for animals.

“They’ve waited forever for their forever home and they finally get it and we’re like balling,” said Kimber Hopkins, Founder of Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

Hopkins started her nonprofit in 2008. Her superpower is rescuing animals and finding them a permanent home. Katy’s Dog Sanctuary Rescue has a similar mission, with a twist.

“We decided to focus on the dogs that are not readily adoptable. Old dogs, dogs with medical issues,” said Catherine Brooks-Aldrete, founder of Katy’s Dog Sanctuary Rescue.

Aldrete and her husband have housed over 100 dogs, right now they have 44 dogs. Hopkins and Aldrete are turning to Texoma gives for help to continue caring for their furry rescued friends.

“Non-profits are hurting. Especially during the COVID. Last year we missed out on the donations we would’ve normally gotten by not having as many fundraisers as we normally would’ve had,” said Hopkins.

Aldrete says it’s more than just financial help.

“It brings light to the problems of unwanted dogs, especially old dogs and dogs that don’t have anywhere to turn. They still have a lot of life in them,” said Aldrete.

Hopkins says when adopters take the leap to adopt an animal...

“They’re saving two lives when they adopt. The one that they adopted plus the space that opened up for another one to be saved. And some people even say theirs because you start a bond with your animal and they become a part of your family and they love you unconditionally,” added Hopkins.

