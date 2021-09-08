Funds approved to upgrade Howmet Aerospace wastewater filtration system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Howmet Aerospace asked for financial assistance after having a rough year in 2020 due to people not flying because of COVID.

Their call for help was heard Tuesday morning after the Wichita Falls City council approved a $72,750 expenditure for the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation (WFEDC) to upgrade Howmet Aerospace’s wastewater filtration system. Doing this will also create a good amount of jobs and will not cost tax payers any extra money.

“The company anticipates to add another 75 jobs to get up to 529 and that is the benchmark we are looking at,” said Henry Florsheim, president and CEO of the WF Chamber of Commerce. “If the company reaches 529 when this contract is up then they are off the hook, the loan is forgiven. If they don’t, they would be responsible for paying back $1,000 per job to the EDC.”

Florsheim said the WFEDC was more than happy to help, especially because of how much Howmet Aerospace has done for the community.

