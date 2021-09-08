Hometown Pride Tour: Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail

DUNCAN, Okla. (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour of Duncan is kicking off Tuesday with the Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival.

It’s a wine festival that has celebrated a long history of cowboys, all who rode Oklahoma trails herding cattle from Texas to Kansas in the 1800s.

“The Chisholm Trail is still very vibrant in our community,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan. “There are still Chisholm Trail markers throughout our community, specifically where those cattle drove so it’s just a part of our culture and our heritage and it’s something that we do to this day.”

Originally hosted by the Duncan Ambuc chapter, the Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail is now hosted by Main Street Duncan and it’s a fun-filled event for those 21 and older.

“On Friday, we have a dinner so they come and enjoy the wines as well as the brewery,” said Ahlfenger. “They’ll take a break for a little bit and do some shopping and come back and enjoy so more wine.”

“Typically go with my best friend David, we have a blast,” said Cindy Mann, festival participant. “It’s just a good way for the community to connect in a fun atmosphere.”

“There’s been a lot of cancellations of things that people have enjoyed doing so we’re really excited about the wine festival,” said Kristin Arrington, chairperson of the Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival.

And share the history of what happened in this community with others.

“Many years ago, there was celebration of the Chisholm Trail, we each dressed as actual historical figures from that timeframe and gave a little talk about the facts of that person. It was a lot of fun,” said Mann.

“My favorite part of the Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is just seeing our community come out, sit next to the beautiful crate myrtle mural and enjoy samples of wine from new friendships, it’s really an event with great comradery,” said Ahlfenger.

Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail starts Friday with an Italian-style dinner and live music.

And Saturday, those taking part can enjoy samples from Oklahoma wineries and food trucks.

