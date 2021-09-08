Iowa Park to host Fifth Annual Community Chow Down

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning to watch the IPHS Homecoming Parade, make sure to stop by City Hall Park for the Fifth Annual Community Chow Down beforehand!

City staff, community leaders, and volunteers have banded together to make sure no one is watching the Homecoming parade on an empty stomach. The event will be serving up free hot dogs and hamburgers for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Participants are welcome to eat at the event or take their food to-go.

While the Chow Down is free through the generous support of S-5! Manufacturing, the Gordon Lake Lighthouse will also be collecting donations during the event.

City Hall Park is located on E. Cash Street, between N. Wall and N. Bond.

