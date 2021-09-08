Lower dewpoints will make things comfortable

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. The cold front that came through last night brought in some showers and storms. However, those have all moved out of the area. It looks as if it will stay that way for the rest of the day. Tonight, we are going to see some chilly weather. We will have a low in the low 60s and upper 50s! Tomorrow, the wind will return out of the south, and we will start heating up again. The high on Thursday will be 94 with sunny skies. Friday, we will have hot conditions return. The high on Friday will be 99 with sunny skies. Saturday will be hot as well. We will have a high of 100 with sunny skies.

