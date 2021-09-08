Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls.
According to Wichita Falls Police, detectives executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a residence at Pecanway Drive in Wichita County.
During the search, Raymond Paul North was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for theft over $100 and under $750.
North is accused of cutting off and stealing a catalytic converter from a 2001 Honda in Wichita Falls in July.
According to police, North was found with a stolen four-wheeler in his possession, with additional charges are expected to be filed in relation to it.
North was previously arrested for a shed burglary in June 2021.
