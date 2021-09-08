City Guide
No deaths, 195 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 195 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

100 people remain hospitalized at this time. There have been 471 new cases and four new deaths reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Tuesday, September 7, 2021450s, 60s (2), 70s27694
Wednesday, September 8, 20210--195100

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 848 new cases, and 80 hospitalizations. 88% of the new cases were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Tuesday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (as it was a holiday). They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 286 active COVID-19 cases within the district.

247 of those cases are students and 39 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 32 active student cases and five active staff cases as of Friday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

