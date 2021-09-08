City Guide
Texas attorney general warns school districts with mask mandates: ‘rescind now or see you in court’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.((Tony Gutierrez | Foto AP / Tony Gutierrez, Archivo))
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a Facebook post, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned school districts with mask mandates to “rescind now or see you in court.”

There are several school districts in Central Texas with some sort of mask mandate in place.

Late last month, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced the school district would require face masks inside all facilities.

La Vega ISD is rewarding younger students who wear masks in an effort to mitigate spread of the virus.

McGregor ISD issued temporary mask mandate in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Connally ISD issued a mask mandate in the wake of the virus-related deaths of two teachers.

While Midway ISD has not issued a districtwide mask mandate, it does allow schools experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, like River Valley Intermediate, to issue “mask directives.”

In Bell County, Salado Middle School recently issued a four-day face mask requirement.

Paxton announced on Facebook that “in light of our coming legal action, three school districts smartly rescinded mask mandates.”

He identified the school districts as Trenton, Calvert, and Los Fresnos ISDs.

“In doing so, they’ll save taxpayer dollars in futile litigation expenses AND come into compliance with state law. MANY more ISDs are still breaking the law. Lawsuits are coming against them THIS WEEK,” Paxton warned.

