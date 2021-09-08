City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas death row inmate seeks pastor’s touch at execution

His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion.
His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas death row inmate set to be executed for killing a convenience store worker more than 17 years ago in a robbery that garnered $1.25 is asking that his pastor be allowed to lay hands on him as he dies by lethal injection.

John Henry Ramirez’s request is the latest clash between death row inmates and prison officials in Texas and other states over the presence of spiritual advisers in the death chamber. Ramirez is set to be executed Wednesday for the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro.

His lawyer says Texas is violating Ramirez’s First Amendment rights to practice his religion. The state recently reversed a ban and now allows spiritual advisers in the death chamber.

But there can’t be contact between a prisoner and adviser.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Raymond North
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls
Unvaccinated staff without either an approved exemption or a reported vaccine deferral, will...
United Regional to require all employees, providers to be vaccinated
President Bush, center, answers questions from the media while standing with, from left to...
20 years after 9/11, Crawford, Texas residents reminisce on ‘Western White House’ days
One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.
One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
No deaths, 195 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County