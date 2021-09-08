City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Throckmorton CISD closes for the week due to COVID cases

“We are at our breaking point."
“We are at our breaking point."(Throckmorton CISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Throckmorton Collegiate ISD announced Wednesday that the school district will be closed for the rest of the week due to COVID cases.

School officials said there was a significant rise in positive COVID cases at the elementary.

“We are at our breaking point - we can either continue to stay in school and hope everyone stays well as we piece together subs, compromising more people’s health, or make the hard decision to shut down and miss instructional time,” said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline.

Throckmorton’s football game will still happen since the COVID exposure was not at the high school. The “meet the greyhounds” and open house will be rescheduled for another time.

Athletes, bands and cheer leaders will need to wait for their coaches and directors to contact them about practices this week.

The school district is planning to reopen on Monday.

Students will not have to make up the missed days since the school district has “additional instructional minutes built” into their schedule.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Yum! Grab some free burgers at Friday's event.
Iowa Park to host Fifth Annual Community Chow Down
Raymond North
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls
Unvaccinated staff without either an approved exemption or a reported vaccine deferral, will...
United Regional to require all employees, providers to be vaccinated
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
No deaths, 195 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County