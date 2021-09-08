Throckmorton CISD closes for the week due to COVID cases

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Throckmorton Collegiate ISD announced Wednesday that the school district will be closed for the rest of the week due to COVID cases.

School officials said there was a significant rise in positive COVID cases at the elementary.

“We are at our breaking point - we can either continue to stay in school and hope everyone stays well as we piece together subs, compromising more people’s health, or make the hard decision to shut down and miss instructional time,” said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline.

Throckmorton’s football game will still happen since the COVID exposure was not at the high school. The “meet the greyhounds” and open house will be rescheduled for another time.

Athletes, bands and cheer leaders will need to wait for their coaches and directors to contact them about practices this week.

The school district is planning to reopen on Monday.

Students will not have to make up the missed days since the school district has “additional instructional minutes built” into their schedule.

