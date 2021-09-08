City Guide
WEEK 3 BLITZ CHANGES: Windthorst finds new opponent

The Trojans will now face the Clyde Bulldogs in Windthorst.
The Trojans will now face the Clyde Bulldogs in Windthorst.(Windthorst ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Trojans have found a new opponent after their football game against the Archer City Wildcats was canceled.

The Trojans will now face the Clyde Bulldogs in Windthorst at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Windthorst Jr. High football will play Alvord at home at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday; Windthorst JV football will play at S&S Consolidated at 6 p.m.

Archer City canceled all boys’ athletic events have been for the week on Tuesday. The school district could not confirm the reason for the cancellations at this time, citing concerns over privacy laws.

