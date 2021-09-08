WFISD halts on-campus COVID-19 rapid tests, reopens Carrigan testing site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD has halted on-campus COVID-19 rapid tests and has instead reopened its Carrigan testing site.

The move comes after multiple parents sent students with COVID-19 symptoms to school in the hopes that they would be tested.

District staff said on Tuesday that the Carrigan site provided a safer alternative, offering drive-through testing for symptomatic students and staff. Test results at the site are delivered in about 10 minutes.

The Carrigan testing site at 1609 Blonde Street is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

