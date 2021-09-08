Wichita County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 was a big talking point at the Wichita Falls City Council meeting Tuesday morning. Amy Fagan, assistant director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, gave a presentation with the latest numbers and information.

She explained the rise in cases and the drastic jump the month of August had. For a moment, it seemed the worst was behind us, but Fagan compared the numbers so far this year to last year and it is getting worse.

“One of the things we look at is how was it this time last year versus how was it this time this year,” said Fagan. “One of the things was we rose in cases so rapidly. We did it in 11 weeks where this time last year it was 18 weeks before we got to 600 cases a week.”

READ: 4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Hospitalizations are rising as well, which means there aren’t as many beds available for people who need extensive care.

“The growing number of people who are in need of hospital beds and the type of care that they need, both of those things are concerning. That is not just for COVID. The available beds in our trauma service area, we have two available adult ICU beds and zero available pediatric ICU beds.”

Fagan urges the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect yourself and everyone around you.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.