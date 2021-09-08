City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 was a big talking point at the Wichita Falls City Council meeting Tuesday morning. Amy Fagan, assistant director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, gave a presentation with the latest numbers and information.

She explained the rise in cases and the drastic jump the month of August had. For a moment, it seemed the worst was behind us, but Fagan compared the numbers so far this year to last year and it is getting worse.

“One of the things we look at is how was it this time last year versus how was it this time this year,” said Fagan. “One of the things was we rose in cases so rapidly. We did it in 11 weeks where this time last year it was 18 weeks before we got to 600 cases a week.”

READ: 4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Hospitalizations are rising as well, which means there aren’t as many beds available for people who need extensive care.

“The growing number of people who are in need of hospital beds and the type of care that they need, both of those things are concerning. That is not just for COVID. The available beds in our trauma service area, we have two available adult ICU beds and zero available pediatric ICU beds.”

Fagan urges the community to get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect yourself and everyone around you.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Thankfully the lady who lived there was not home at the time of the crash.
Car crashes into house at Brook, Speedway avenues early Sunday morning
Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Wichita County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
Wichita County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
Doing this will also create a good amount of jobs and will not cost tax payers any extra money.
Funds approved to upgrade Howmet Aerospace wastewater filtration system
Funds to upgrade Howmet Aerospace wastewater filtration system
Funds to upgrade Howmet Aerospace wastewater filtration system
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
9th St. collision sends one to hospital