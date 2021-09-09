Child Care Partners opens new family services center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Care Partners opened their new family services center Wednesday morning.

“We have been at the top of the downtown post office for many, many years and this facility is so much more accessible and easy to get to, parking and everything,” said Keri Goins, executive director of Child Care Partners. “Our goal has always been that we are doing all the wrap around services that we need to be doing to keep our family strong.”

They celebrated the opening at 119 East Wichita St. with a ribbon-cutting and open house. This is their 5th center in Wichita Falls and it will serve more than 200 infants to 12-year-olds thanks to a nursery and gym for after-school care.

“This move puts CCP in a location that is much easier for the public to reach with ample parking and a ground floor location,” said Goins. “Furthermore, it has allowed CCP to serve an additional 12 infants as the space offers enough room for both a nursery and a gymnasium for a coming afterschool program.”

Child Care Partners is a nonprofit social service agency and vital community resource that protects children and families.

