Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirms sentences for two from Wichita County

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KAUZ) - The Fort Worth Court of Appeals has upheld the sentences of two people convicted on child sex crimes.

The court affirmed the life without parole sentence for Christopher Morriss for continuous sexual abuse.

Morriss was convicted in February 2020 in the 89th District Court.

The court also affirmed Casey Cochnauer’s convictions on two counts of indecency with a child. He was sentenced to 50 years on one count and 20 years on the other.

Cochnauer was convicted in April 2019 in the 78th District Court.

