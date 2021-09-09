Pets Clinic receives largest bonus money through Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pets Clinic in Wichita Falls was surprised with a $1,000 prize today. It’s one of the largest, and was given to them because they received a large number of donations in a short amount of time. Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation is the host of the event and President Leslie Schaffner said the prizes are a motivation.

“We love giving out prizes through our prize patrol to our non-profits that participate through Texoma Gives because it serves as a incentive for them to motivate their donors. We have it broken up through different time frames during the day and for different reasons.”

This is bonus money on top of the thousands of dollars in donations still pouring in for the non profit at this hour. Pets Clinic Assistant Manager Anibal Guevara said the money is coming in just at the right time. “In the last year we spent a lot of time shut down. We actually opened our new facility during COVID. We had to adjust to a lot of new things including full service veterinary work. Everyday we are learning new ways to do our job better especially with COVID restrictions coming along.”

But even COVID hasn’t stopped how the clinic financially gives back and they already have their eye on how they’ll use their donations .

“Clients that have injured or sick animals. Unexpected emergencies come up all the time. And we are just now getting to see how much our community really needs the help for an animal that has parvo,” said Guevara.

“They service so many that need vet assistance. I think that this will just be another way that they can provide more services to a mans best friend.,” said Schaffner.

Guevara says the services and financial help makes a difference for customers. “We’ve seen some clients breakdown in tears. They thought the cost was going to be too much for them to bear.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.