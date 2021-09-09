Rick Hatcher to run for Wichita County Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another person has thrown their hat in the ring for the position of Wichita County Judge.

Rick Hatcher, a Burkburnett native, believes he’s the one for the job.

He graduated from Midwestern State University and has been working at his family’s business that’s been in Wichita Falls since the 50s. Hatcher also served on the Wichita Falls City Council for seven years.

Current Judge Woody Gossom’s term ends December 31, 2022.

Jim Johnson, the longtime chief of staff for Representative James Frank, is also running for Wichita County Judge.

