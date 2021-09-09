City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rick Hatcher to run for Wichita County Judge

Rick Hatcher
Rick Hatcher(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another person has thrown their hat in the ring for the position of Wichita County Judge.

Rick Hatcher, a Burkburnett native, believes he’s the one for the job.

He graduated from Midwestern State University and has been working at his family’s business that’s been in Wichita Falls since the 50s. Hatcher also served on the Wichita Falls City Council for seven years.

Current Judge Woody Gossom’s term ends December 31, 2022.

Jim Johnson, the longtime chief of staff for Representative James Frank, is also running for Wichita County Judge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Cotton Blossom Winery
Hometown Pride Tour: Cotton Blossom Winery
Texoma Gives
Animal rescue centers making a difference in Texoma
Yum! Grab some free burgers at Friday's event.
Iowa Park to host Fifth Annual Community Chow Down
“We are at our breaking point."
Throckmorton CISD closes for the week due to COVID cases