Texoma Gives gets underway Thursday

Texoma Gives lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Texoma Gives lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.(Texoma Gives)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Texoma Gives fundraising event is underway.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday, September 9, and continues through 10 p.m.

The online event gives people a chance to donate money to 180 nonprofits across north Texas and southwest Oklahoma.

More than $636,000 had been raised by 10:30 a.m.

All donations for the event must be done through the Texoma Gives website.

The minimum donation required is $10, and there is no maximum donation limit.

