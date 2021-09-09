Texoma Gives gets underway Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Texoma Gives fundraising event is underway.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday, September 9, and continues through 10 p.m.

The online event gives people a chance to donate money to 180 nonprofits across north Texas and southwest Oklahoma.

More than $636,000 had been raised by 10:30 a.m.

All donations for the event must be done through the Texoma Gives website.

The minimum donation required is $10, and there is no maximum donation limit.

