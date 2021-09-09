WF Parks and Recreation working to renovate Riverside Cemetery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department is still working towards a million dollar renovation to the historical Riverside Cemetery on Seymour Highway.

That renovation will include a new iron and brick front gate, business office, cremation garden and an expansion of burial plots.

“We love our cemeteries and we do our best to maintain them a good level to make them where people enjoy coming out to visit their loved ones,” Terry Points Wichita Falls Park and Recreation Administrator.

Points said the renovations have been a slow-going process due to low plot sales, rising construction costs and a lack of manpower.

But the city hopes to have at least construction bids started in the next few weeks.

