City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Parks and Recreation working to renovate Riverside Cemetery

That renovation will include a new iron and brick front gate, business office, cremation garden...
That renovation will include a new iron and brick front gate, business office, cremation garden and an expansion of burial plots.(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department is still working towards a million dollar renovation to the historical Riverside Cemetery on Seymour Highway.

That renovation will include a new iron and brick front gate, business office, cremation garden and an expansion of burial plots.

“We love our cemeteries and we do our best to maintain them a good level to make them where people enjoy coming out to visit their loved ones,” Terry Points Wichita Falls Park and Recreation Administrator.

Points said the renovations have been a slow-going process due to low plot sales, rising construction costs and a lack of manpower.

But the city hopes to have at least construction bids started in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two separate car accidents occurred on Kell Blvd. around 3 p.m.
WFFD Fire Chief involved in minor car accident
Archer City ISD announced Tuesday all boys athletic events have been canceled for the week.
Archer City ISD cancels all boys’ athletic events for the week
The crash remains under investigation.
One killed after Jack County crash on Hwy 114
At least one driver was sent to the hospital.
9th St. collision sends one to hospital
Raymond North
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Child Care Partners opens new facility
Child Care Partners opens new family services center
Rick Hatcher
Rick Hatcher to run for Wichita County Judge
Hometown Pride Tour: Cotton Blossom Winery
Hometown Pride Tour: Cotton Blossom Winery
Texoma Gives
Animal rescue centers making a difference in Texoma