City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Boil order issued for Young County area

City officials said the boil order was issued due to a drop in water pressure.
City officials said the boil order was issued due to a drop in water pressure.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil order has been issued for the Young County area by the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation.

Officials said the boil order was issued due to a drop in water pressure.

The boil order is for all customers of the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation, which includes the following areas:

  • Belknap Circle
  • Bullnettle Road
  • Bullock Road
  • Burch & Clark Road
  • Country Club Drive
  • Crestwood Drive
  • Dixie Lane
  • Eastledge Drive
  • FM 3003
  • FM 61
  • Gateway Lane
  • Gun Range Road
  • Harber Lane
  • Indian Mound Road
  • Judges Road
  • Kendrick Lane
  • Lakewood West
  • Larry Lane
  • Leland Road
  • Lookout Circle
  • Mckinley Lane
  • North West Lake Road
  • Pecan Lane
  • Point Road
  • Rambling Oaks Road
  • Senkel Drive
  • Sloan Road
  • Thompson Road
  • White Rose Road

All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Morriss and Casey Cochnauer
Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirms sentences for two from Wichita County
The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
One killed in Archer County crash
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 145 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Raymond North
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The mask mandate for LPS goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13.
Mask mandate issued for Lawton Public Schools
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Choco is looking for his forever home
Choco is looking for his forever home
One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while a second was transported to the hospital.
9-10-21 Archer County Crash