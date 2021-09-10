Boil order issued for Young County area
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil order has been issued for the Young County area by the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation.
Officials said the boil order was issued due to a drop in water pressure.
The boil order is for all customers of the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation, which includes the following areas:
- Belknap Circle
- Bullnettle Road
- Bullock Road
- Burch & Clark Road
- Country Club Drive
- Crestwood Drive
- Dixie Lane
- Eastledge Drive
- FM 3003
- FM 61
- Gateway Lane
- Gun Range Road
- Harber Lane
- Indian Mound Road
- Judges Road
- Kendrick Lane
- Lakewood West
- Larry Lane
- Leland Road
- Lookout Circle
- Mckinley Lane
- North West Lake Road
- Pecan Lane
- Point Road
- Rambling Oaks Road
- Senkel Drive
- Sloan Road
- Thompson Road
- White Rose Road
All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
