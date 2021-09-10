Boil order issued for Young County area

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil order has been issued for the Young County area by the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation.

Officials said the boil order was issued due to a drop in water pressure.

The boil order is for all customers of the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation, which includes the following areas:

Belknap Circle

Bullnettle Road

Bullock Road

Burch & Clark Road

Country Club Drive

Crestwood Drive

Dixie Lane

Eastledge Drive

FM 3003

FM 61

Gateway Lane

Gun Range Road

Harber Lane

Indian Mound Road

Judges Road

Kendrick Lane

Lakewood West

Larry Lane

Leland Road

Lookout Circle

Mckinley Lane

North West Lake Road

Pecan Lane

Point Road

Rambling Oaks Road

Senkel Drive

Sloan Road

Thompson Road

White Rose Road

All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

