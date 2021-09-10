City Guide
Choco is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Choco, a furry friend who is hoping for a home.

At 6 years old, Choco is a sweet old man who just wants to settle down. The Chinese Shar-Pei mix has a sad backstory: he was brought to WF Animal Services after his first owner passed away, and while he was temporarily taken in by a great family, they had to give him up when they moved out of town.

Choco’s laid-back personality has gotten him the moniker of “the best boy,” and we can see why -- he even gets along with cats! The big dog is definitely young at heart, and we wish him the best of luck in finding his forever home.

You can read more about Choco on his Petango page, and see more of him and other adoptable animals at the Animal Services Center on 1207 Hatton Road.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

