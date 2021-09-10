City Guide
The football forecast for tonight is looking great

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to heat up again. We will have a high of about 97 with generally sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at about 10 to 20 mph. This weekend is looking warm, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The high on Saturday will be 98 with sunny skies. However, we shave a few degrees off by Sunday. Where we will see a high of 96. By Monday, we will cool off to about 93. Rain chances could try and return by mid-week next week.

