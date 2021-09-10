Hometown Pride Tour: Kochendorfer Brewing Company

DUNCAN, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour continues to make its way through Duncan, Oklahoma and for Thursday we are stopping at a the Kochendorfer Brewing Company.

“So once you start look around and see exactly what they have, you know families are bringing their kids, there’s a place for the kids to play, there’s outside seating area which is right behind us,” said Lyle Roggow, president of Duncan Economic Development.

“It has more of a hometown feel here, the atmosphere is good, the beer is really good, it’s probably the best cream ale beer that I’ve had ever,” said Ronnie Byford, a regular at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company.

And it’s just one of the 12 beers brewed at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company, where people come from all over to enjoy the beer with a German twist.

“We will have people from Oklahoma City, Dallas, we’ll have a lot of people from Lawton and Ft. Sill that will come over here, people are coming here because it’s a destination,” said Roggow. “It’s not in the middle of the city.”

Tina and Ronnie Byford, who come all the way from New Mexico, said the it’s about more than just the beer. It’s become a once a month tradition.

“We recently purchased a condo in downtown Oklahoma in Bricktown, so every time we come by here from Duncan and Oklahoma City, we hook up with some of our friends like Eddie and come here to relax,” said Ronnie.

“This is kind of our central meeting points, we’ve been sitting here a couple of hours, we’ve had some good conversations,” said Eddie Mills, a regular at the Kochendorfer Brewing Company.

And in just three short years, the brewery is in a league of it’s own and it’s something the city of Duncan is very proud of.

“Having your own brewery that makes a quality product that actually distributes to about a 170 locations across Oklahoma, that’s a really good feeling,” said Roggow. “The biggest thing is the different beers, it’s about experimenting, finding something that you didn’t think you would like but you really do like.”

